New Year for Mumbai’s party-drivers starts with ferrying clients home and listening to their stories

WITH New Year celebrations just round the corner, drivers who ferry clients home after long nights of partying are once again in demand. For most of the party-drivers, New Year’s eve is just another opportunity to earn some extra bucks.

Kamlesh Jha (30), a driver with PartyHard.com, a service that helps hire drivers, says he will be keeping a bottle of water handy for whatever car he is asked to drive. Taking a cue from past experiences where clients passed out in cab, he adds that he will make sure that the clients are comfortable, and will take their address before turning the ignition of the car.

“We have had experiences when the clients passed out in cars during the journey. Waking them up to locate their homes becomes difficult. We also have to be careful to keep the windows of the car open, in case the client feels nauseous during the journey. Though it is new year, we will only be able to cash in on a maximum of two rides as dropping home one client itself takes a lot of time,” says Jha.

Chatting with clients to understand their life stories, escorting them to their doorsteps, if needed, and stopping the car mid-way if they feel nauseous are all part of the service, say drivers.

While most are happy to cash in on the extra earning opportunities on the day due to the high demand for party-drivers, others say they will welcome the new year by listening to the stories of their clients.

“Celebrating new year has never been important to me. Before joining this service, I recall sleeping at my regular time on December 31 and not waiting till midnight to exchanges wishes. So the priority while accepting rides on the day remains to stay calm and alert. The police bandobast also remains heavy in the night. We also come across rash drivers on the road. These are challenges, but getting the client home safely remains the priority,” says Praful Kambale, associated with Drive U, a similar driver service.

The service is popular among party-goers as they only need to hire drivers for a limited period of time.

“You only want a qualified driver to ferry you in your own car safely to your required destination. The driver would also park the car and could stay with you till the time you have booked the service. We see a great increase in the number of bookings of the rides during occasions such as new year,” says Rahm Shastry, founder of Drive U.

Satendar Singh, who also works as a driver for a private service in the daytime hours, says he keeps himself available for duty at nights too. “We prefer to remain available during both day and night. We tend to get more number of rides then. The maximum number of rides start after 11 pm on December 31, and continues till early morning on January 1, says Singh.”

“We are seeing a good increase in the number of drivers switching to this service from other cab service platforms such as Ola and Uber. As the cash-model is commission based, they are responsible for the earnings they make. Neither false promises of higher incentives are made nor they asked to take loans for buying a car. All these attract drivers to join our service,” says Shastry.

Some drivers have had unexpected experiences too. Kamlesh say”, “On a rainy night, I had dropped a client to her house in Bandra. After she realised that I did not have an umbrella, she drove me till Bandra railway station,” says Kamlesh.

