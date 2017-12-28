New Year’s eve: Reduced spending worries restaurants

Though a maximum of restaurants have already been booked for the year end, they have expressed concern over reduced spending by customers. Though a maximum of restaurants have already been booked for the year end, they have expressed concern over reduced spending by customers.

AHEAD OF new year’s eve, hotels and restaurants in the city have reduced prices of food and drinks to encourage visitors. Though a maximum of restaurants have already been booked for the year end, they have expressed concern over reduced spending by customers.

Dilip Datwani, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), said that the costs for New Year’s eve celebrations have gone down. “The club owners have become more sceptical and have made the prices more reasonable. The last one year has witnessed economic slowdown due to Goods and Service Tax (GST) and demonetisation. People aren’t willing to spend as much anymore,” Datwani said.

Former president of Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association of India, Kamlesh Barot, who runs hotel Revival at Girgaum Chowpatty, believes that although the prices have not risen as much, the bookings have gone down during this season. He said, “The introduction of GST and demonetisation have swayed the customers’ sentiments to spend. The rates may be lower now, but the splurging sentiment is yet to gain the buoyancy.”

In terms of liquor prices, he said, “Patterns after New Year’s Eve will show price normalisation of alcohol. The shortage of beer is yet to normalise due to the recent splurge.”

“Earlier, when a GST slab of 28 per cent was announced to be charged for restaurants, it hit our industry very badly. We lost out on a lot of bookings. In fact, one third of our tariff was spent in paying taxes. Some hotels feel the need to attract an elite crowd, even if that means a smaller one. Therefore, they charge more,” Datwani added.

Many upscale restaurants in the city claimed they have increased prices of food products and booking charges, expecting a larger crowd. Hard Rock Café at Worli would charge Rs 5,000 for food and beverages on New Year’s eve and claims that their prices have shot up by Rs 500 per head as compared to last year. The manager, Adesh Deshpande, claims they have introduced additional services to charge more.

“We have introduced fancy décor for the paparazzi-themed party that will last from 9 PM to 3 AM with additional offers in terms of food and unlimited liquor. Yet, our prices are relatively low. We are known for the New Year’s eve bashes and we want to keep the costs lower so that people don’t become too conscious of the rates. That would impact our demand.”

On the other hand, a couple’s entry at Playboy Club in Lower Parel is Rs 10,000. “The cost has been reduced as compared to last year due to the flourishing of new clubs in their vicinity. We face tremendous amount of competition since there are many new places that have opened around Kamala Mills. We aren’t fully booked for New

Year’s Eve as of now. We are expecting 600-700 people at least.” Ashish Purka, manager of the one-year-old club, added. Colaba Social claims that their business has remained consistent and it is fully booked with over 200 couples set to visit them on New Year’s eve. However, on account of having nine outlets all over Mumbai, Colaba Social’s manager, Pramod Mohite, said: “The crowd has been divided all over the city, but the demand hasn’t been drastically affected as such. The significant drop in liquor prices as compared to last year has probably helped maintain that.” Similarly, Four Seasons’ Aer Lounge too claims that the prices have dipped since last year. They are charging Rs 7,500 per head and Rs 13,500 for a couple this year.

Customers have claimed that they have not felt the pinch due to the economic slowdown. Arpeet Joshi, a student, said, “I have decided to party till 5 AM at Playboy. It’s a better place to party and I can network better at a club like that. I am not worried about how much more I would have to spend,” Joshi said.

Jasmeher Arora, another college student, has decided to pay Rs 6,000 for a VIP package. He said, “I do not mind the increase in the cost of liquor. I am willing to pay the amount because of the atmosphere that the place creates. Staying at home would be quite limiting.”

