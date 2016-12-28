New to the City: People in Mumbai are very positive and upbeat, says Anchal Mathur

Aanchal Mathur. Aanchal Mathur.

For 26-year-old Aanchal Mathur, an interior designer who recently made Mumbai her home, the city defines freedom, hope and a cultural melange. Aanchal who grew up in Jaipur shifted to Delhi four years ago where she started her career. “I visited Mumbai for the first time in 2012 and fell in love with the sea. I was sitting along Worli seaface, completely absorbed by the sea breeze and beauty when I decided that this is where I want to start a new career and a new life,” she said. Four years later, she managed to set foot in the city and landed a job in a private firm in Andheri as an interior designer, her dream job.

What she likes

Aanchal feels the city has a vibe which is infectious. “People are very positive and upbeat here. I love the working culture here; people are never laid back. Besides, the freedom I enjoy here, I could never enjoy in any other city,” she said. She also raves about city’s public transport. “This is among the few cities where one depends on the local taxis, rickshaws and trains, besides the regular Olas and Ubers,” she said, adding that she has never felt unsafe in the city even if she had to travel alone in the night.

What she dislikes

She feels although the city has much to offer in terms of restaurants and cafes, the street food culture is not as great. “I am not fond of the street food here. Many north India states have better choices in terms of street food,” she said. The city’s high living expense is something she is a bit disappointed with. “The rentals are high. I doubt if I can save any money here. Despite this, I’m here for a long haul for sure,” added Aanchal.