New tech soon to check breath of Maharashtra transport bus drivers

Drivers of the state transport vehicles will soon have to undergo a breath check before they are deemed fit to drive. The transport department plans to install a technology called ‘alcobooths’ across depots to ensure that drivers are sober while on duty.

At a road safety conference Monday, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote announced that the government was planning to instal this technology at ST depots, followed by a breath check for drivers of private vehicles too. “As opposed to taking breath tests of drivers during a check by traffic police when they are driving, this technology won’t even allow a drunk to drive. Through this, we will ensure passenger safety and reduction of road accidents caused by drivers,” Raote said.

“An ST driver will have to give a breath check at the booth fitted in the depot before starting with his ride. In four-five seconds, the picture will be sent to the control room along with the fitness status of the driver. Thus, we will be aware of the fitness status of drivers before they start to drive,” said Milind Bharambhe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Raote said he was aiming to reduce the number of road fatalities in the state through regulation and control by 2017-end. Maharashtra witnessed 12,883 deaths due to road accidents in 2016, down from 13,212 in 2015.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now