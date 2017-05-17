Maharashtra: New rule makes land transfer for public projects mandatory within 90 days

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

In a significant move to expedite hassle-free land possession to fast-track public projects, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved the new rules which set a definite timeline for completion of the process. The deadline to complete the whole process is 90 days. A senior officer in the cabinet said, “As per the new rules, after the executing agency zeros in on the land requirement, it would be informed to the concerned department whose land would be required. The proposal should furnish the entire details related to land required and it would be mandatory for that department to facilitate its possession.”

However, if any department refuses to hand over the land possession, it will also be mandatory on its part to provide the detailed documents. It has indicated that land will have to be handed to the district collector within 30 days. The collector will have to take the responsibility to complete the process of land transfer and award it to implementing agency within next 30 days. The entire process of transferring land to the implementing agencies, with clear documents and title, should be over within 90 days to facilitate the actual project work to begin across sectors.

The new rules were necessary to take forward mega-projects such as monorail, metro rail, irrigation projects, drinking water projects, ports and roads which are caught in departmental conflicts causing a huge delay and raising apprehensions of cost overrun. Officials pointed out, “It was noted that in 100 per cent mega projects the reason for huge delay is because of cumbersome land transfer process. We have noted intra-department disputes often exposing lack of coordination in absence of concrete rules.” The new rules, he said, would help in streamlining the process and bringing in a high degree of discipline in decision making within the multiple government departments.

