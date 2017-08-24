New Rs 50 note out? Before RBI’s official release, Mumbai man seen possessing one

A man holds a new 50 rupee denomination. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) A man holds a new 50 rupee denomination. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A new Rs 50 bank note, that is scheduled to be circulated by the Reserve Bank of India soon, was found in possession of a Mumbai man on Thursday. An exclusive picture of the man with the new note has been accessed by The Indian Express. The government has confirmed that the Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series, which will bear the signature of central bank governor Urjit Patel.

The new denomination Rs 50 banknote has motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Fluorescent Blue. However, all the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 50 issued by the central bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. The dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm x 135 mm.

Last month, images of the new denomination Rs 50 and Rs 200 note hit social media with several looking for a confirmation. The government had on Wednesday confirmed that a new Rs 200 note will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The new denomination will hit ATMs and banks beginning August 25.

The new Rs 200 note will help in day-to-day transactions and will replenish the reduction in Rs 500 notes following the demonetisation move by the Union government on November 8 last year. “The new 200 notes will carry advanced security features. The authorities are taking extra precaution to prevent counterfeiting,” an official aware of the printing schedule had said.

