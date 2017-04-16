New parking policy: BMC reserves 3% of parking spaces for physically-challenged

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File Photo) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File Photo)

After facing sharp criticism for the lack of sensitivity towards the differently-abled, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has drafted tenders for the newly-implemented parking policy with special focus on people with disabilites. Apart from reserving three per cent of the parking spaces for the physically challenged, the BMC has also included a penalty for contractors who are found denying parking to such persons.

In the past, there have been several instances of people being overcharged or harassed by contractors of parking spaces in the city. Anticipating a similar scenario, officials of the roads department said they have included several riders in the tender document to prevent flouting of norms. “We have included several penalties, ranging from Rs 500 – Rs 2,000, for various offences. Denying parking to a physically-challenged person will attract the highest fine — Rs 2,000,” added the official.

Other offences include failure to wear the contractor’s uniform, absence of fire-fighting equipment and parking vehicles outside the designated area. While the respective ward offices will have the responsibility of supervising the contractors, officials of the roads department will also make surprise visits. With a plan to accommodate around 14,000 vehicles, the roads department has finalised 91 tenders for on-street parking at sites across the city.

These spots will provide parking spaces for 7,877 four-wheelers, 5,966 two-wheelers and 159 heavy vehicles, including buses, trucks and tempos. Apart from the on-street parking, tenders will also be floated for off-street parking, which can accommodate around 11,000 vehicles.

Officials added that while around half the tenders have been reserved for Shree Aastha Mahila Bachat Gath, the other significant portions of the tenders have been reserved for the educated unemployed. Only 23 parking sites fall under the unreserved category, which is open to all.

Meanwhile, BJP member of the legislative council, Raj Purohit, representing the south Mumbai residents, met with Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Saturday.

“We had a discussion on the reservations residents have about the parking policy. The residents are not opposing the policy but have certain suggestions about the fee, timings and management of the parking spaces. The commissioner has agreed to meet with the locals to discuss the same,” he said. Purohit added that Mehta has agreed to meet a delegation of residents and around 40 of them are likely to meet him on April 20.

