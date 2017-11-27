New honey harvesting method does not kill bees, is boon for villagers

The method has been termed organic and has increased the revenue of bee keepers. The method has been termed organic and has increased the revenue of bee keepers.

The Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries is training villagers and tribals in the Western Ghats and in the Vidarbha region in new and scientific methods of harvesting honey without killing bees and destroying their hives. The initiative is part of MSKVI’s effort to revive a dying village industry. Traditional honey collection involves killing thousands of honey bees and completely destroying the hives.

The new method is not only gaining popularity among tribals, but the honey collected has also been termed organic. “As we are getting organic status for this honey, the cost is high and profitable for the bee keepers,” said Bipin Jagtap, deputy CEO of MSKVI. In the scientific method, smoke is used to a minimal extent to repel bees from the hive and then parts of the hive where honey is stored are cut and removed.

The major part of the hive, where pollen is stored and bees live, is left untouched. According to one bee keeper in Mahabaleshwar, their earnings have risen since they adopted the new method. Earlier they used to earn Rs 140 per kg of honey. “However, after adopting the new method and harvesting organic honey, we get Rs 350 per kg and an additional Rs 50 as profit share from MSKVI,” said Chandu Patil.

Jagtap added, “Honeybees are the most hardworking and intelligent creatures. Killing them is harmful to nature as well as the honey industry. When bees are killed and hives destroyed, it takes several months for another colony of bees to form and construct a hive, and natural honey resources become limited.”

Jagtap says that in the new method, the vital part of the hive is untouched, and an average of 20,000 bees that live in the hive are not killed. Jagtap claimed that while they have managed to train over 1,500 bee keepers in the scientific honey collection in Mahabaleshwar and Kolhapur, they will now start training bee keepers in Vidarbha.

Jagtap, who was also director of the Maharashtra bee keeping department, has also trained prisoners in Yerwada Jail to offer them a source of livelihood after they complete their sentence and also to increase the number of trained bee keepers.

