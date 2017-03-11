New filmmaking courses at Mumbai University have no proper syllabus

A DAY after the University of Mumbai announced five courses related to filmmaking amid much fanfare, it has come to light that the courses have neither been tabled in the academic council nor has the university formed a proper syllabus. The varsity on Thursday launched the Ramesh Sippy Academy of Cinema and Entertainment (RSACE), a joint venture of the university’s Garware Institute of Career Education and Development (GICED) with film director Ramesh Sippy. RSACE will offer five three-year bachelor courses— film art, film production, script writing, VFX and animation.

While vice-chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh announced that the course will take off in July, teachers and officials have said that the course was announced without a roadmap. “We were surprised to see that five courses in film-making were announced. No teachers were consulted. There is no clarity on the syllabus either,” said Rohini Sivabalan, president of Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU).

The syllabi of all courses are decided by dedicated Board of Studies (BoS), one of the governing bodies that were dissolved in 2015 and are yet to be formed. The statutes on how to elect the BoS are yet to be released by the government. Sivabalan said that the VC should have waited till the BoS was formed and the courses were passed by the academic and management councils before making the announcements.

Another senior official on the condition of anonymity told The Indian Express that the university was yet to decide on the model of the partnership between GICED and Sippy. The University has in the past partnered with industry experts or alumni to set up institutes such as the GICED and the Alkesh Dinesh Modi Institute for Financial and Management Studies. The varsity could either start a course in partnership with an industry expert or grant land to experts to run a course. However, in the case of RSACE, it is unclear on what the university’s role would be apart from granting the degree.

“There is no transparency in this joint venture. Neither is it clear where the university will get the funds from,” Sanjay Vairal, a former senate member of the university. The vice-chancellor had announced on Thursday that the university will raise more than Rs 3,000 crore funds for infrastructural development of the campus and RSACE was a part of the development plan.

“Decisions taken in haste by the vice-chancellor will boomerang in the upcoming senate,” said Vairal.

Registrar MA Khan said that once the statutes of the new Maharashtra Public Universities Act are released by the government, a different BoS will be formed for the five new courses. “In a few months’ time the details of the course will be designed and the course will begin from the academic year 2017-18,” said Khan.