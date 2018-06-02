New entrant in UGC list of autonomous institutes: Sion’s SIES college

With the autonomous status, the colleges are free to decide their own syllabus, evaluation pattern and courses. (Representational Image) With the autonomous status, the colleges are free to decide their own syllabus, evaluation pattern and courses. (Representational Image)

The SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Sion is the latest college to receive status of an autonomous college.

In a letter to the University of Mumbai and the college administration, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that it has decided to grant autonomy to the college. The UGC has instructed the university to issue an order in this regard.

“We have received a letter from the UGC on Friday. We are waiting for the university to issue an order,” Principal Uma Shankar said. SIES had applied for autonomy in 2016 but had to reapply last year under the new guidelines.

Recently, Mithibai College and Jai Hind College was granted autonomy by the UGC. With SIES in the list, the total count of autonomous colleges affiliated to University of Mumbai is now 12. With the autonomous status, the colleges are free to decide their own syllabus, evaluation pattern and courses.

“We don’t want to divert too much from the university’s syllabus as many of our faculty members are a part of the syllabus committee. But we do want to give emphasis to the continuous evaluation process and ensure that students finish their exams and get their results on time,” said Shankar.

Apart from Mithibai and Jai Hind, Nagindas Khandwala, Ramnarain Ruia, VJTI, Jamnalal Bajal, KJ Somaiya and St Xavier’s colleges also enjoy autonomous status.

