New construction Ban: Bombay HC dismisses MCHI petition

The Bombay High Court has dismissed the review petition filed by the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI), challenging the ban on new constructions in the city, including buildings meant for residential and commercial purposes.

The ban had come into effect from March 1, 2016, based on an earlier court order. The court had ordered the ban because of the failure of the BMC and the state government to solve the problem of dumping waste at landfill sites and the failure to comply with Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) rules.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice C V Bhadang held that the ban on construction would continue as there had not been any progress made to implement proper waste disposal facilities despite directions given by the court.

“Despite assurances by the corporation, BMC’s affidavits indicate that there has not been any compliance to the directions of the court as per the stipulated time. There is a gross breach by the corporation to comply with the directions and MSW norms,” the court said. It added that a new facility site proposed by the BMC to dump garbage that could have addressed the issue is in dispute as per BMC’s affidavit.

The MCHI, in its affidavit, had informed the court that construction and demolition waste was not dumped in any site other than those mentioned by the BMC and that construction created least amount of debris.

To this, the court said, “The amount of solid waste generated per day is 8,600 metric tonnes in the city and the scientific waste disposal at Kanjurmarg is restricted to a capacity of 3,000 metric tonnes. The rest of the dumping is illegal. Considering the rise in population, the debris will only increase if new buildings come up.”

The court did not accept MCHI’s submission that the builders are constructing projects for slum dwellers at a cost of Rs 2 lakh per house and if they are not allowed to construct it, there will be unregulated mushrooming of slums.

The court, while dismissing the petition, said, “There is no case made out to modify this court’s orders and the BMC is far from implementing the measures it has assured.”

