New charges added against Thane woman who beat up students for ‘disturbing sleep’

THE THANE City Police on Saturday booked the wife of a Thane-based school trustee, who had allegedly beaten up children for‘disturbing her sleep’, under more stringent sections. The police had arrested Shilpa Gautam, wife of the school’s trustee Aashish Gautam, for allegedly beating about 10 students with a PVC pipe on Friday for allegedly making a lot of noise, which had disturbed her sleep.

Initially, the police had charged Gautam under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, following the results of medical reports, the accused has been booked under the more stringent Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons) of the IPC.

DCP D S Swamy had said, “Initially, a case has been registered under Section 324 of the IPC. However, if the medical reports point out at grave injuries, more sections will be added.” On Saturday, Senior Inspector M Dharmadhikari said, “Medical reports pointed out at grave injuries. Hence, we have added Section 326 and intimated the court.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App