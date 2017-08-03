New CCTV cameras to be installed in all BMC hospitals by end of 2017

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Council Wednesday new CCTV cameras would be installed at all BMC-run hospitals and maternity homes by the end of this year. Fadnavis was replying to a question raised over the delay in adhering to the Bombay High Court directives to install CCTV cameras in the hospitals and maternity homes after the incidents of newborns going missing were reported from there.

The CM, in a written reply, said CCTV cameras were installed in 18 hospitals and six maternity homes in 2009 . These cameras had a guarantee of two years and the additional warranty of five years, which expired in October 2016.

The CM said the BMC had been undertaking a plan to upgrade the CCTV network systems in all hospitals run by it till December 2017. Till the time the system was not upgraded, the existing CCTV cameras that were installed would be augmented, he added.

