Neral-Matheran train: Putting toy train back on track was a challenge, say officials

Railway officials claim the train sees 80% occupancy during weekdays and 100% during weekends. (Janak Rathod) Railway officials claim the train sees 80% occupancy during weekdays and 100% during weekends. (Janak Rathod)

Before resuming its partial run on a 3-km route between Neral and Aman Lodge stations on October 30, the Neral-Matheran toy had underwent several rounds of safety checks and trials. The services of the popular tourist train were discontinued in May last year after twin derailments near Aman Lodge station. The Central Railway (CR) had taken 18 months to resume its services, a task that presented some unique challenges, particularly that concerned to safety.

“It was surely a challenge to start services of the toy train. We conducted many trials to ensure it is declared safe before it becomes railworthy. All provisions mentioned by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) were implemented,” Shubhranshu, chief safety officer of the CR, said.

“The technology of the heritage train does not meet modern standards. We also realised that there existed no draft standards to maintain the tracks, neither did they get much attention before. The time it derailed was when the challenges posed in its running came to our notice. We have completely assured that the train is safe before putting it on tracks,” he added.

Senior railway officials emphasised the sharp curves of the tracks that particularly delayed resuming its services. “The section where services of the toy train resumed had sharp curves of up to 60 degrees. The remaining 19 km section up to Neral has sharp curves of as much as 127 degrees, a feature non-existent in any track composition in the Indian Railways. They had to be brought to the required standards,” he added.

“Power of the engine was improved to 650 horsepower (hP), from 306 hP. By fitting air brake coaches, the braking system was improved. Microprocessor-based engine control system, instead of mechanical one has been used. Greasing the side of the train and providing check rails to ensure no repetition of such an incident in future has been done. We have also improved the foundation of tracks. Communication between station masters of different railway stations in the section has improved,” Shubhranshu added.

Railway officials claim the train sees 80 per cent occupancy in its 105 seating capacity during weekdays and 100 per cent occupancy during weekends. The train was revamped at a cost of Rs 6.75 crore, which was spent on the safety work.

However, the CR remains clueless on an exact date on starting the services in the remaining section. “Lot of corrective work is being undertaken to repair the section. Services could resume on the complete section sometime next year. We have deployed 25 people for maintaining the tracks on a daily basis. The train is sent for maintenance once a week,” he added.

“Frequent landslides also affect operation of the train. Even locals must aim at afforestation and prevent cutting of trees to maintain the area’s ecology,” Sunil Udasi Chief Public Relations Officer of the CR, said.

Locals of Matheran have appealed to add services of the train in evening hours and add second class coaches to allow more commuters. “Vendors or contract workers are put to inconvenience due to absence of additional coaches,”Akash Chaudhary, vice president of the Matheran Municipal Council, said. “The coaches of the train were reduced to six from eight earlier on the directions of the CRS. We are considering adding more services of the train, from six pairs at present,” Shubhranshu said.

neha.kulkarni@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App