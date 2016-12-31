Nearly 50,000 policemen deployed on Mumbai streets for New Year’s eve

DCP Ashok Dudhe, spokesperson of Mumbai police said, they will be setting up nakabandis by 6 pm at several places across the city in addition to popular commercial establishments, grounds, beaches and other places commonly thronged by visitors. Express Photo by Abhijit Alka Anil on 10-6-16 in Mumbai. DCP Ashok Dudhe, spokesperson of Mumbai police said, they will be setting up nakabandis by 6 pm at several places across the city in addition to popular commercial establishments, grounds, beaches and other places commonly thronged by visitors. Express Photo by Abhijit Alka Anil on 10-6-16 in Mumbai.

There will be over 50,000 policemen on the streets of Mumbai to ensure citizens bring in the new year peacefully. Considering there is a high volume of people who hit the streets and establishments on December 31, it can be used as an opportunity to create chaos by anti-social elements. DCP Ashok Dudhe, spokesperson of Mumbai police said, they will be setting up nakabandis by 6 pm at several places across the city in addition to popular commercial establishments, grounds, beaches and other places commonly thronged by visitors. “In order to carry out these activities, we have called in for 13 companies of the State Reserve Police Force to assist us in addition to the Mumbai police officials,” Dudhe said.

A senior police officer said that for New Year’s eve, they have worked out a four-fold approach in maintaining complete security. “These include focussing on anti-terror, anti-narcotics, eve teasing and measures to ensure there no instances of drunk driving,” the officer said. Dudhe said that this year there were no permissions given to boat parties due to security reasons and the police has constantly been co-ordinating with anti terror agencies for any intelligence. “The anti terror cells at the police stations have also been gathering intelligence,” the officer said.

The traffic police too will be out in the streets in full force. The top officials have contacted several bar owners asking them to not allow patrons to drive their vehicles if they seem under the influence of alcohol.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd