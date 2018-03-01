NCP will continue ‘halla bol’ agitation in Western Maharashtra, Konkan

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the agriculture minister during the UPA government NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the agriculture minister during the UPA government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have any policy to arrest Nirav Modi who has fled the country after conducting a fraud of Rs 11,500 crore, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday. The NCP stepped up its attack against the Centre for its failure on all fronts.

Pawar was addressing party workers’ rally “Halla Bol” in Mumbai. Through the “Halla Bol”, a street agitation, NCP has taken the decision to understand and resolve the problems of the ordinary and poor people across Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Konkan and Western Maharashtra.

The party will continue its agitation in Western Maharashtra and Konkan after the ongoing budget session in Maharashtra, Pawar said. The impact of the Punjab National Bank has created a problem for the genuine youths who are being denied the financial loans for setting up their industrial units. The ordinary people are facing hardships, he added.

Pointing to the problems in other sectors, the NCP leader said, “Instead of giving wheat and rice in the ration card to the people, the government is providing maize. Now, this maize is being used in foreign countries as animal fodder.”

Pawar, who was the agriculture minister during the UPA government, said: “If BJP-led government cannot provide food to the people, what is the purpose of governing?” He highlighted the growing problems faced by people because of inflation and unemployment.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya