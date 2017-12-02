NCP vows to uproot govt, party MLA meets CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis and Jaydutt Kshirsagar share a light moment during their meeting on Friday. Express Devendra Fadnavis and Jaydutt Kshirsagar share a light moment during their meeting on Friday. Express

Just as senior leaders of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday were mounting a strong offensive against the BJP government in Maharashtra, senior legislator from the party, Jaydutt Kshirsagar, a former minister, was in talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter’s South Mumbai residence. Both later travelled on the same plane to Beed, where the CM even paid a visit to Kshirsagar’s residence.

What aroused further curiosity in political circles was the presence of two other senior BJP ministers — Beed guardian minister Pankaja Munde and Girish Mahajan — during the duo’s meeting. While reports that the NCP heavyweight was in talks with the BJP leadership in the state have been doing the rounds for a few months, it is for the first time that Kshirsagar was seen hobnobbing with the BJP leaders in public.

Kshirsagar, an OBC leader, was the Public Works Department minister in the previous Congress, NCP government in Maharashtra. According to sources, Kshirsagar is miffed with the NCP leadership for “sidelining” him in Beed. Pawar’s party has been projecting Pankaja Munde’s estranged cousin, Dhananjay Munde, also an OBC leader, who is the Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, as the party’s face in the region. The BJP camp is of the opinion that Kshirsagar’s entry into the BJP will further strengthen the party in Marathwada region.

Even more than Dhananjay Munde’s growing clout in the region, senior NCP sources claim that a “Kshirsagar versus Kshirsagar” fight is at the core of Jaydutt Kshirsagar’s discomfiture with the party. Kshirsagar’s nephew Sandeep had challenged his political might during the recent local body polls in the region. Sidelining the senior Kshirsagar, the NCP leaders in the state have been promoting the nephew.

The party’s chief spokesman Nawab Malik even hinted at this “family dispute” on Friday. When mediapersons sought a response from him on the meeting between the NCP MLA and the CM, Malik said, “It is a family dispute. Kshirsagar won’t leave the party.” But party sources said Kshirsagar’s move had “taken the wind out” of NCP’s protest against the BJP on Friday. Senior party leaders Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule and Sunil Tatkare, among others, had kicked off NCP’s 11-day “Halla Bol” morcha against the government in Yavatmal. The morcha will culminate outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur on December 12, with a rally addressed by Sharad Pawar. On Friday, Ajit Pawar hit out at Fadnavis over his government’s failures on “all fronts”.

While the NCP leaders at the rally vowed to show the government the door, Kshirsagar’s meeting with the CM grabbed more attention. Ever since the BJP won office in Maharashtra in October, 2014, the NCP has been playing the role of a “frenemy”. It has often bailed out the BJP legislature party in crisis situations, while also competing to occupy the opposition space.

Ajit Pawar, who targeted the CM Friday, had himself aroused political curiosity recently, when he travelled with Fadnavis for a wedding in Aurangabad, just days after publicly declaring that his party would not invite the CM for any of its public functions. While Suresh Dhas, a leader from Beed, has already switched over to the BJP camp, there are reports that former NCP ministers Ganesh Naik, and Bhaskar Jadhav, also a sitting MLA, are in talks with the BJP.

