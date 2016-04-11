NCP show of strength likely to greet Rahul Gandhi on his visit to Mumbai

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.(Express photo) Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.(Express photo)

A day before Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mumbai, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has planned to pull out all stops for a show of strength on the streets of Mumbai.

Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, party’s state chief Sunil Tatkare, Maharashtra’s former finance minister Jayant Patil, and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde on Monday will take part in a protest morcha organised by the NCP’s Mumbai unit.

The NCP’s Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir said that the protest is aimed at challenging the government’s ‘callousness’ towards resolving Mumbai’s infrastructural problems and challenges.

He added that the party will also highlight the corruption and irregularities in road contracts, solid waste management contracts, and drain contracts in the Shiv Sena and BJP-controlled Mumbai municipality.

The morcha is scheduled to commence from the Byculla zoo around 10 am, and will culminate at Azad Maidan.

Ahir said that he expects about 5,000 to 7,000 workers to participate.

Both the Congress and the NCP are keen to leverage their respective protests to build momentum ahead of the crucial Mumbai civic polls in 2017.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Deonar dumping ground and interact with jewellers at Zaveri Bazaar in South Mumbai. The jewellers are up in arms against the Centre over imposition of excise duty on goods.

Ahir, meanwhile, said the NCP’s protest rally had nothing to do with Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

“We had planned the protest much before Rahul Gandhi’s visit was announced,” he said.

The NCP has been relegated to the fifth position in the Mumbai civic body with just 13 corporators in the 227 member house.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App