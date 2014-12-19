Presents Latest News
  • NCP president Sharad Pawar discharged from Breach Candy Hospital

NCP president Sharad Pawar discharged from Breach Candy Hospital

Pawar had undergone a surgery for a fracture he suffered on the upper right thigh.

NCP president Sharad Pawar was on Thursday discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted for a fortnight.

Pawar had undergone a surgery for a fracture he suffered on the upper right thigh.

NCP leader Nawab Malik said, “His condition has improved a lot. And doctors decided to discharge him today (Thursday). He has, however, been advised complete bed rest for now.”

Pawar was admitted to the hospital on November 3 after he slipped and had a fall at his New Delhi residence on November 2.

After undergoing check-ups in Delhi, Pawar was air-lifted to Mumbai, as he undergoes all his medical treatment at the Breach Candy and wanted to be treated there.

On November 5, he underwent a surgery under the supervision of orthopedic surgeon Dr Arun Mullaji.

