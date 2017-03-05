NCP MLC Dhananjay Munde corners Sena-BJP with online campaign

A day after BJP opted out of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayoral race, NCP MLC Dhananjay Munde today launched an online campaign to “expose” the opportunistic politics of the saffron allies (Sena and BJP). Munde, who is also the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, started the campaign with hashtag #DoYouRemember aimed at cornering both the Sena and BJP who indulged in mudslinging against each other during the recently concluded polls but called it a truce ahead of mayor’s election scheduled for March 8.

“My point is very clear in this campaign. The language used by the BJP and the Shiv Sena leaders against each other during the BMC polls was indecent and harsh.

“With CM Fadnavis paving way for Shiv Sena mayor in the BMC… it is nothing but engaging into some kind of arrangement with the party (Sena). It is the same party with which BJP was fighting fiercely a few weeks back,” Munde told PTI today.

“Through this campaign, I want to expose and point out the hollowness in their big talks,” said Munde.

Munde has not only tagged Fadnavis but also BJP and Shiv Sena in his online campaign. He has also uploaded the relevant newspapers clippings during the electioneering days.