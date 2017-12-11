NCP leader Supriya Sule detained as ‘Hallabol dindi’ reaches city

NCP leader Supriya Sule (Express File Photo) NCP leader Supriya Sule (Express File Photo)

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Supriya Sule and former State Minister Anil Deshmukh were Monday detained by police and later released after their ‘Hallabol dindi’ reached city.

Thousands of NCP workers and supports participated in the procession that had begun at Yavatmal on December 1. When it entered the city in the meeting, it was held up by the police near airport. When the leaders tried to push through the security cordon, the police detained Sule and Deshmukh and put them in a vehicle. The supporters then encircled the vehicle, following which the police released the two.

“We were peacefully raising slogans for our demands like farm loan waiver, deliberative process like soyabean, cotton and other crops, reduction in diesel and petrol pieces, jobs to youths etc after staging a rasta roko near airport. The police suddenly pulled Supriya Sule towards their vehicle in order to arrest her but workers protested forcing the police to backtrack. After a while, they arrested us and released. The dindi later ended in a public meeting near Ranade colony,” Deshmukh said.

Opposition mocha tomorrow

The entire Opposition led by Congress and NCP will stage a massive mocha to the State Legit on Tuesday. Called “Janakrosh Hallabol Morcha”, the organisers are expecting over 1 lakh people to participate in it. “The mocha is to protest the various failures of the government and over 1 lakh people will participate in it,” said Congress spokesman Atul Londhe.

