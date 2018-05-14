Chhagan Bhujbal admitted to Lilavati hospital

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal (Express photo/File) NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal (Express photo/File)

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was admitted to Lilavati hospital on Monday, days after his discharge from KEM hospital where he was undergoing treatment for pancreatitis. The Bandra-based hospital’s chief operating officer Dr V Ravishankar said, “He is being looked after by concerned specialists.”

Bhujbal, aged 70, had appeared in a special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at the Mumbai city civil and sessions court on Monday. Following that, he visited the hospital for a planned check-up.

The former deputy chief minister was lodged in Arthur Road Jail here since 2016 after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. He was on May 4 granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, he was brought to KEM hospital on March 13 after a special court directed him to be taken to KEM hospital for two tests— Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) and under Gastroentereology. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis that led to necrosis of pancreas, a condition in which cells start getting destroyed due to infection.

Previously the NCP leader was admitted in state-run JJ hospital from Arthur road prison on March 3 for respiratory problems. He also suffers from blood pressure problems and asthma.

During his discharge last week, KEM dean Dr Avinash Supe said, “His condition is stable. Though he is not fully recovered.”

