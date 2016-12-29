NCP leader Bhujbal ready for angiography but at a hospital of his choice, say jail authorities

Earlier, the court had permitted Bhujbal to undergo three medical tests on the recommendation of JJ Hospital after he was admitted there with chest pain. Earlier, the court had permitted Bhujbal to undergo three medical tests on the recommendation of JJ Hospital after he was admitted there with chest pain.

A SPECIAL court was informed Wednesday by the Arthur Road jail authorities that NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal had agreed to undergo coronary angiography, but at a hospital of his choice. Two weeks ago, the jail authorities were directed to allow Bhujbal to meet and consult his family members about the angiography and decide on when it should be conducted at the state-run JJ Hospital.

On Tuesday, Bhujbal informed jail authorities that after the consultation, he wanted to undergo the angiography at Bombay Hospital by a doctor of his choice. Special Judge PR Bhavake was informed about this by the jail authorities on Wednesday. The court is yet to pass an order on it.

Earlier, the court had permitted Bhujbal to undergo three medical tests on the recommendation of JJ Hospital after he was admitted there with chest pain. Of the three tests, the Thallium test was not available at any of the civic hospitals in the city. The court had then permitted him to be admitted to Bombay Hospital.