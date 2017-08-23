NCP corporator seeks quality checks on mid-day meals in BMC-run schools

Dr Saeeda Khan with the samples of mid-day meal Dr Saeeda Khan with the samples of mid-day meal

The humble dal-rice served as mid-day meal in civic schools roused strong protests at the education committee meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday. Dr Saeeda Khan, NCP corporator from L ward (Kurla) alleged that mid-day meal served in BMC-run schools is unhygienic and should be tested.

Khan even carried samples of mid-day meal served at one of the BMC schools at Kurla to the meeting. The samples have been sent for testing at a laboratory. Khan has demanded a detailed probe into quality of food served in BMC-run schools. “During a round up in these schools, I found that the food served in these schools was not up to the mark and was unhygienic. I then carried sample of the food to prove my point at the meeting,” said Khan.

According to Khan, despite having a fixed weekly menu in all schools, many schools do not follow those. Khan added,”Apart from being unhygienic the food doesn’t seem to contain the required amount of proteins and vitamins. The dal was all watery, the puffed rice laddoo was all broken. Besides, on Tuesday the schools were supposed to serve “Matki chi usal” (curry made up of lentils and pulses). Quality check of mid-day meal served in all BMC schools should be conducted.”

Meanwhile, chairman of the Education Committee, Shubhada Gudekar, said, “The quality of the sample will be checked. The matter will be probed and those found guilty will not be spared.” Its been over two decades since mid-day meal (MDM) scheme was introduced in city schools. However, recently NGO Praja Foundation released data that revealed that one out of every three children studying in civic run schools in Mumbai is malnourished.

The data accessed by Praja Foundation through an RTI in May showed among screened students in BMC schools, the number of malnourished kids increased from 11,831 in 2013-14 to 53,408 in 2014-15 and further to 64,681 in 2015-16. As per the data, Kurla has 6,586 malnourished children in civic schools.

Mumbai worst

Following a review of the mid-day meal scheme across the state in February 2017, the Ministry of Human Resource Development pointed out poor coverage of the scheme in five districts of Maharashtra. Mumbai has, for the fourth consecutive year, topped the list of poorly performing districts vis-a-vis the mid-day meal, the report points out. Of the total 3,53,777 students enrolled in primary schools in the city, only 2,25,798 avail the mid-day meal scheme.

