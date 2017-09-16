NCP, Congress protest hike in petrol, diesel prices

In 2015-16 and 2016-17, the growth in government’s revenue from petroleum products was 25 per cent, much higher than the previous two years. In 2015-16 and 2016-17, the growth in government’s revenue from petroleum products was 25 per cent, much higher than the previous two years.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Friday protested the increase in diesel and petrol prices.

The NCP demanded a roll back of the hike, arguing that it adversely impacted people. NCP leader Chitra Wagh said, “We will intensify our agitation if the government fails to roll back the price hike.” The Congress, meanwhile, has decided to launch a protest next week. Party city chief Sanjay Nirupam said: “The state charges 150 per cent tax on petrol, which can’t be justified.”

While asking why the government was not bringing petrol under the ambit of GST, Nirupam said: “If they did, it would bring down the tax. “The party will hold demonstrations in Mumbai next week to protest the petrol and diesel price hike,” Nirupam said.

