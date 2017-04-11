Naxals ‘kill’ 45-year-old tribal man in Gadchiroli

Maoists allegedly killed a tribal man from Bejur village in Bhamragad tehsil of Gadchiroli district on Sunday night, according to a press note issued by Gadchiroli police on Monday.

Lalsu Kundi Atram, 45, used to work on contract basis as a borewell mechanic with Bhamragad Municipal Council. He had come to his village on Sunday to witness a village fair, according to the police.

“Between 9 and 10 pm, a group of Naxalites came to the village and forcibly took Atram away. He was then brutally beaten up by them with sticks before being hit on head with a stone resulting in his death,” the press note said. Atram is the fifth civilian victim of Naxal violence this year, according to police statistics. The tally for 2016 was 19.

