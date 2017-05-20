Navy tests multi-body coordination in crises

An annual disaster management exercise by the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy started Thursday at the naval base in Karwar. In the joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, the naval command is inspecting common standard procedures and watching demonstrations of operations to be taken in the event of a calamity such as a tsunami. The exercise tests how the armed forces, central and state agencies will coordinate if a crisis or disaster strikes, and how relief activities would be organised.

A naval officer said, “In an event like a tsunami, there will be disruption of infrastructure including road and railway networks. Therefore, there was a demonstration by Naval Dornier aircraft, which have the capability of saving people who get washed into the sea, by deploying life rafts.”

Chetak helicopters and boats demonstrated a rescue operation of survivors. The entire exercise is being reviewed by Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

A simulated clean-up in the aftermath of the tsunami was also part of the exercise.

