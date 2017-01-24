Navi Mumbai police issue advisory against donating to ‘bogus’ trust

The Navi Mumbai Police have issued an advisory warning residents not to donate money to a “bogus” charitable trust that has been raising funds in the city. The police said that the Ridhhi Sidhhi Charitable Trust applied for permission earlier this month to raise funds in the city. “The trust claimed to be raising money to care for children, elderly and sick people. We made inquiries with the Charity Commissioner and found that the trust is not registered,” said Dilip Sawant, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime.

Sawant added that the police then verified the trust’s two registered offices. “One of them is in CBD Belapur and another in Mumbai. When we went to the addresses, we found that the trust does not function from either location,” he said.

While the police are yet to receive any formal complaints against the trust, they have issued an advisory on their website, stating, “Citizens are alerted before giving any help to any trust, please verify the authenticity of such trust. (sic)”

Sawant has also appealed to residents who may have been cheated by the trust to lodge criminal complaints.