Cop ‘murdered’: Prime witness refuses to turn approver, wants to change statement

The investigation into the alleged killing of Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Bidre took a new turn with Mahesh Phalnikar, the Navi Mumbai Police’s prime witness and an accused in the case, refusing to turn approver. Sources said he has expressed a desire to change his statement. According to the lawyer for the main accused, Inspector Abhay Kurundkar, the Navi Mumbai Police had allegedly pressured Phalnikar into giving a statement. “Phalnikar was subjected to brutal techniques and forced to record a false statement,” said advocate Vishal Bhanushali, who is representing Kurundkar. “He has urged us to record his statement again. We are waiting for the court’s permission,” said a senior officer from the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

The statement by Phalnikar, who had explained in detail how Kurundkar had allegedly killed Bidre, had been an important piece of evidence for the police. “We have other evidence against the accused as well. It is a clear case of witness turning hostile,” said an officer privy to the investigation. Meanwhile, the police are going to start looking for the body parts of the missing cop within a week at the Vasai creek. “We have enlisted private firms to help locate the boxes. We will start the search soon,” said Tushar Doshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

In 2016, Ashwini Bidre had gone missing after which her brother and husband Raju Gore filed a case at Kalamboli police station where she was last posted. In 2017, Abhay Kurundkar, an inspector with the Thane Rural Police, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing her. According to Bidre’s family, Kurundkar allegedly had an affair with Bidre.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App