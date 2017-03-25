Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation: Tukaram Munde shifted after reshuffle

Five months after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation passed a no-confidence motion against him, municipal commissioner Tukaram Munde was transferred by the state government in a bureaucratic reshuffle. Munde has been replaced by N Ramaswami who was serving as the inspector general of registration and controller of stamp, Pune.

The other officers who have been transferred include S K Diwase, director, disaster management, revenue and forest department who has been posted as collector, Bhandara. Abhijeet Chaudhary, collector, Bhandara, has been posted as the municipal commissioner, Kolhapur.

In October, a no-confidence motion was passed by the corporators of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) against Munde with 104 corporators voting in favour of it and 6 corporators opposing it. The motion alleged that Munde disrespected the elected representatives and took policy decisions bypassing statutory standing committee and general body meetings. The BJP government had, however, decided to back Munde.

