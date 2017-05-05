Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation ranked 8th, climbs up four places

While Mumbai lost its place as one of the top 10 cleanest cities in India on Thursday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ranked 8th in a Swachh Bharat survey conducted across the country. The NMMC has climbed four places from its 12th position last year.

Senior officials from the NMMC attributed its improved ranking to factors like focus on community and public toilets, solid waste management, information and awareness programs, capacity building and public participation.

“We followed the criteria of 100 per cent solid waste management, 30 per cent citizen feedback and people’s participation with full elimination of open defecation. Now, the challenge is to maintain (the position) and improve as this is a relative ranking and we will put all our efforts to do so,” said N Ramaswamy, the municipal commissioner of NMMC, who along with mayor Sudhakar Sonawane received the cleanliness award in Delhi.

An official said a ‘Plastic-free Navi Mumbai’ initiative is being implemented on a large scale to promote the Swatch Bharat Abhiyan. “The ban on plastic bags with less than 50 microns is being implemented and penalties were being recovered regularly to desist people from using plastic. Also, the use of paper or cloth bags was being encouraged,” added the official.

The Navi Mumbai civic body has also appointed singer and musician Shankar Mahadevan as a cleanliness brand ambassador to create more awareness among people. In December 2016, Navi Mumbai had been declared as open defecation-free city by the Quality Council of India under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The concentrated efforts, including setting up special teams for awareness and penalising people, were taken for making the city open defecation-free. Many corporate firms and companies also contributed significantly in setting up toilets in some parts of the city, said an official from the Solid Waste Management department.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now