Navi Mumbai: Missing cop’s brother accuses senior officer of ‘protecting’ accused

Missing assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre’s brother has accused the Navi Mumbai police commissioner of trying to hamper the investigation and protecting the accused, Abhay Kurundkar. According to Anand Bidre, brother of Ashwini Bidre, alleged, “He should have given the case to a senior DCP level officer. However, he delegated the task to an inspector. The actual investigation began only when we knocked the court’s doors and the court asked for a report from the police,” Anand said.

Anand accused Navi Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale of handling the case casually and claimed that even when the accusations were mounting against the now suspended senior inspector, police neither arrested him, nor started probing his alleged involvement until the courts intervened.

Anand claimed that while the investigation was in its primary stage, the investigating officer was transferred. “Only after the court ordered that the investigation was handed over to the ACP Nilewad, who is not the investigation officer,” he added.

Anand also accused Nagrale of supporting the accused, Kurundkar. “Despite giving proof against Kurundkar, the police did nothing. He was booked for abduction and the police knew where he was, but he wasn’t arrested until recently. It is plausible that the accused would have destroyed evidence in the time he was allowed to roam freely,” Anand alleged.

Refuting the allegations, Nagrale said, “I would like to clarify that the investigating officer of the case is not me, but ACP Nilewad of Panvel Division. The day-to-day supervision of investigation is being conducted by DCP Rajendra Mane. The investigation reports of the case have been submitted to the Honourable trial court and Honourable High Court from time to time by the Investigation Officer. There is no question of either me or any other officer casually handling the case. However, it is true that we could not trace the missing API.”

According to Nagrale, the investigation of the case is on the right track. “We are waiting for the reports of DNA testing which may throw more light on the case. The matter is sub judice at this stage and it will not be appropriate to disclose much details of investigation of the case,” he said.

