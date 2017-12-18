Navi Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in chemical unit, 5 hurt

The fire broke out after a blast in the chemical factory at 4.30 pm on Sunday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) The fire broke out after a blast in the chemical factory at 4.30 pm on Sunday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Five people were injured after a major fire broke out in a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai’s Turbhe MIDC area on Sunday. According to fire officials, the fire broke out at around 4.30 pm in a chemical company — Modepro (India) Private Ltd — located on plot No. 16/2 in Turbhe MIDC area in Navi Mumbai.

“The fire broke out after a blast in the company. There are two buildings with ground plus two storey structures. While there was a chemical plant in one building, the other building was being used as a godown. After the blast in the chemical plant, the adjoining godown was also damaged and it can collapse at any time,” said an official who was present on the site.

“The fire has been brought under control at around 7.30 pm and the cooling operation is being carried out,” said P D Borade, station in-charge of Nerul Fire station, adding that around 15 five engines had been pressed into service to douse the fire.

Officials said they were finding it difficult to ascertain whether any labourer was trapped inside. “We don’t have an idea about the number of people working in the company,” said another official, adding that it would be clear after establishing contact with the company.

An official from a civic-run hospital in Vashi said that five persons have been admitted in the hospital. “Out of five, three persons received minor injuries and they have been discharged after the treatment. Two persons are seriously injured and have received around 30 per cent burn injuries,” said the civic official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App