Navi Mumbai: Gold worth Rs 56 lakh, money seized from six

POLICE SEIZED two kilograms of gold, worth at least Rs 56 lakh, and Rs 34,98,000 in cash from a vehicle in Navi Mumbai Saturday night. The money seized was in new notes of Rs 2,000 denomination. Jayram Chaparia, senior police inspector at Khandeshwar police station in Navi Mumbai, said the gold and money were seized from the possession of six persons, Tanaji Ishwar Metkare (43), Raghunath Bhimrao Mohite (30), Santosh Pawar (30), Suryakant Kande (38), Devaram Solanki (32) and Khumaram Choudhary (38), travelling in a Tata Indica near Adai Circle in New Panvel at around 8 pm Saturday. Police had received a tip about a taxi permit vehicle carrying a large amount of money in new notes coming to Navi Mumbai.

“The six persons in the vehicle said the money was theirs which they had earned from their grocery business. The gold was in the form of biscuits. They were entering Navi Mumbai from the highway,” the officer said. Out of the six people, three are from Pune and three are from Navi Mumbai. The three persons from Pune are goldsmiths.

Police have forwarded the case to the income tax department and the six persons carrying the gold and the money have been served a notice to be present before the department on Monday.