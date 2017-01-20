Navi Mumbai: Fortis hospital asked to vacate premises by NMMC

Fortis Healthcare today said it is considering legal options against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation order asking it to vacate the premises of one of its Mumbai hospital.

“One of the company’s facility (hospital) operated and controlled by one of the subsidiary Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd has received an order on January 18, 2017 from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to vacate the premises within one month,” Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

The management of the Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd (HHPL) and the company are evaluating all possible legal remedies available including challenging the said order of NMMC with appropriate authority, it added.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare were today trading at Rs 185.90 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, down 1.59 per cent from its previous close.