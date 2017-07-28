Navi Mumbai double murder: Day after, ‘informer’ placed under arrest

His attempt to point investigators in the direction of another man accusing him of double murder in Navi Mumbai, led the police to arrest 38-year-old Prabhu Dhotre for allegedly killing two persons whose bodies were found under Turbhe flyover on Wednesday. Dhotre, from Vidharba, told the police that the two youngsters kept stealing money from him until he decided to get rid of them on Wednesday, an officer said. Dhotre who had called up the police to inform them about the bodies had be detained on Wednesday.

Suraj Padvi, senior inspector of Sanpada police station, said: “Dhotre, who works as a guide to truck drivers at night, has been arrested for murdering the two youngsters. He was produced in the court and remanded in police custody till July 29.”

He added that Dhotre was tired of Sandeep Gaikwad (23) and Sameer Shaikh (22), the deceased duo, who allegedly

kept harassing him asking for money. The duo had a habit of stealing money from people sleeping under the flyover.

In April, the duo had stolen Rs 20,000 from Dhotre while he was sleeping. Dhotre had saved the money for his daughter’s wedding.

The 38-year-old earns a living by helping truckers with directions to Mahape MIDC at night and occasionally working as a driver. On early Wednesday, the duo demanded that Dhotre hand over the Rs 260 that he had on him.

Following that, three of them smoked up weed together. After Dhotre realised that the duo were high under the influence of weed, he took a stone and smashed their heads. Dhotre knew that the duo had a fight with another person three days ago.

He called up the police, informed them about the bodies and also told them about the fight the duo had with another person claiming that he had murdered the two as a consequence of the argument, an officer said.

Padvi said: “We checked the records and found that the person (Dhotre had referred to) was actually sleeping at his friend’s place and the CCTV footage

from near the locality proved that he had not stepped out. We realised that Dhotre was lying and then, we interrogated him once more. During questioning, he confessed to the crime.”

The senior inspector added: “He said that the duo had been harassing him for money for a long time and on sensing an opportunity, he murdered them in the wee hours of Wednesday.”

While Gaikwad worked as an auto-driver, Shaikh was unemployed. They used to stay near the flyover under which their bodies were found.

