Navi Mumbai: Constable held for ‘duping woman of Rs 1 cr’

The Navi Mumbai police Monday arrested a constable attached to the Khandeshwar police station for allegedly taking Rs 1 crore in demonetised notes from a woman promising her that he would get them exchanged with new currency. When police constable Mukund Mhasane did not return the money, she approached police and filed a complaint, said a police officer.

Incidentally, Mhasane’s wife had been recently arrested in connection with a robbery at the residence of an APMC trader in Navi Mumbai. A police officer said that the constable promised a woman that he could get the Rs 1 crore she had in demonetised notes exchanged, since he was a policeman. “He claimed he could get it exchanged at banks where he had influence as a policeman. After a few months, when he didn’t return the money, she approached us and we registered an FIR and arrested him,” an officer from Kharghar police station said.

