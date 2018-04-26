Navi mumbai: Civic body chief wants stern action against encroachment and illegal construction Navi mumbai: Civic body chief wants stern action against encroachment and illegal construction

THE NAVI Mumbai municipal commissioner has asked ward officials to ensure that no construction takes place without due permission and illegal encroachment are demolised immediately after a notice issued in the regard to the squatters expire. In case this is not implemented, stern action will be taken against the officials.

Last week, Commissioner N Ramaswami had convened a meeting of all eight ward officers and engineers tasked to review illegal constructions and encroachment in the satellite town.

In November last year, a circular was issued fixing responsibilities on officials in the eight wards in case illegal constructions and encroachment are found in their areas. The commissioners and deputy engineers of the wards are expected to certify that no buildings have come up without permission, said an official.

“Our attempt is to ensure that not a single building has come up without due permission after 2015 — the cut-off date decided by the state government to regularise illegal constructions. In last week’s meeting, I told the ward officers and engineers that if they fail to implement this, then stern action will be taken against them. We plan to implement it in letter and spirit,” said Ramaswami.

He added that the officials have also been instructed to take demolition action immediately after the expiry of the time given in the notice. “I have asked them to follow this strictly… monthly reviews will be held over this,” said Ramaswami.

Officials, however, maintained that political interference is one of the biggest challenges they face. “Some of these illegal constructions take place with the blessings of the politicians, who then put pressure on civic officials for not initiating action. If political interference is reduced, then number of illegal constructions will reduce,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Also, it is difficult for seven to eight engineers in wards to keep check on illegal constructions, the official added.

Urban planners, meanwhile, welcomed the move. “It is a welcome move but it is not path breaking or earth shattering. It is their duty as per law. So far, action was subverted due to political interference or corruption or by some other means. Now, we hope that all civic bodies will make similar moves,” said Pankaj Joshi, executive director of Urban Design Research Institute.

