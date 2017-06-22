Navi Mumbai amusement park gets giant tortoise replica to attract visitors

The tortoise at a park at Kopri village in Vashi. Narendra Vaskar The tortoise at a park at Kopri village in Vashi. Narendra Vaskar

To attract visitors, the Navi Mumbai civic body has constructed a huge replica of a tortoise in an amusement park at Kopri village in Vashi, on the lines of the Old Woman’s Shoehouse in Malabar Hill. Officials from the civic body said apart from the replica of the tortoise, the amusement park offers visitors seating arrangement for senior citizens, besides parking and other facilities. The work on the park began in 2014 and was completed recently. The park is spread across 5,000 sq mt area and the civic body has spent around Rs 4.5 crore on it. The amusement park is yet to be formally inaugurated.

“We proposed the tortoise replica on the lines of the Old Woman’s Shoehouse in Mumbai. Though not exactly similar, we have constructed it to make it another tourist attraction in the satellite town,” said a civic official.

The official further said the replica of the tortoise is constructed with ferro-cement for quality and stability. “There is an internal stairway inside the tortoise for people to move. They can reach up to its mouth and can have a view of the park. It will be a great experience for people visiting it,” said a civic official. The length of the tortoise replica is 23 metres and its height is 6.40 metres.

The official said the park aims at providing recreational facilities mostly to children. The civic body has already developed an amusement park- Wonders Park- in Nerul. But the basic structure and features of the amusement park at Vashi are different from that at Nerul, said the official.

Another official said the civic body plans to levy a nominal entry fee for visitors. “As of now, the entry is free as it is not yet formally inaugurated. The inauguration will happen soon. Then, a call on levying a nominal entry fee will be taken,” said the official.

