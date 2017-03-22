Navi Mumbai Airport project: 844 families to be rehabilitated in a year, says CIDCO

As many as 844 families, being displaced by the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project, could be rehabilitated within a year, officials from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO ) said Tuesday. They said the development work on the two pockets identified for rehabilitation of project-affected persons (PAPs) was mostly complete, while the remaining work would be completed in a year.

CIDCO officials said pocket numbers 1 and 2 in Vadghar village had been redeveloped for the families. “Provision of basic facilities, including building roads for connectivity, water storage facilities, along with other requirements including building schools, hospitals, electricity, have been majorly completed.

The development work on the pockets of other two villages — Vahal and Kunde Vahal — will be completed by June,” said a senior official. The PAPs will receive the relevant papers soon. “Till the homes are ready, we have offered them houses to be occupied on rent,” the official added.

