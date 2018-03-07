Navi Mumbai airport: First flight to take off by December 2019

The first flight from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is on course for a December 2019 take-off. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that the first phase of the project — comprising one runway and a passenger terminal — would be completed by December next year. According to Fadnavis, the entire project will be completed within the next two and a half years. While the new airport, once fully commissioned, is proposed to have a passenger handling capacity of 60 million passengers per annum, the chief minister said the airport will be capable of handling 5 million passengers a year once the first phase is completed.

Fadnavis was responding to a query raised during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly. The project is being built on 1,200 hectares of land and will involve an investment of Rs 16,700 crore. It is being implemented under a public-private partnership arrangement with the GVK-led Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd.

Meanwhile, MIAL CEO Rajeev Jain said on Tuesday that NMIA would see both domestic and international flights. “At present pre-development work is going on at the airport. Both CSIA and NMIA will be independent airports that will see domestic and international flights,” Jain said in an interaction with the media.

Jain added that he aims to shift the General Aviation (GA) terminal that accommodates VIPs, diplomats and medical evacuation flights from CSIA to NMIA. “The move could increase the capacity of CSIA. An aircraft carrying 180-200 passengers could easily be accommodated where the GA is,” Jain said.

MIAL will submit a final masterplan for NMIA to the City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) by the first week of April. On financing for the new airport, Jain said the company is in discussions with lenders. “For NMIA, we are not raising bonds. We will take loans from banks and equity infusion from MIAL,” Jain said. MIAL is required to raise Rs 4,000 crore to fund the first phase.

