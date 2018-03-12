Navi Mumbai: 10 months on, rape survivor yet to receive compensation

“I have still not heard from anyone regarding the compensation. I was informed by the policemen about the death sentence given to the two accused. I only later came to know that the court had also said that I should be given compensation. But, about that, no one has approached me so far,” the rape survivor told The Indian Express. (Representational Image) “I have still not heard from anyone regarding the compensation. I was informed by the policemen about the death sentence given to the two accused. I only later came to know that the court had also said that I should be given compensation. But, about that, no one has approached me so far,” the rape survivor told The Indian Express. (Representational Image)

NEARLY TEN months after a Thane sessions court directed the Thane District Legal Services Authority to give appropriate compensation to a rape survivor, she is yet to be granted the money. The survivor, who is in her late 20s, says she has not heard from any authority so far regarding the compensation she is entitled to.

In 2012, the survivor and her friend were raped, attacked with sharp objects and left to die by two men in Belapur in Navi Mumbai. While the survivor’s friend died of the injuries, the survivor sustained 16 severe injuries on her body including her neck, legs, stomach and hands. On May 11, 2017, a Thane court sentenced the two men to death, finding them guilty of murder, rape and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

“The District Legal Services Authority Thane is recommended to decide the quantum of compensation and to pay to legal heirs of deceased victim and injured victim under Section 357A (2) of Criminal Procedure Code within two months from the date of this order,” said Thane additional sessions Judge S C Khalipe in his order.

“I have still not heard from anyone regarding the compensation. I was informed by the policemen about the death sentence given to the two accused. I only later came to know that the court had also said that I should be given compensation. But, about that, no one has approached me so far,” the rape survivor told The Indian Express. She said that the sister of the other victim also contacted her regarding the compensation as she too is yet to receive it.

When contacted, an official of the Thane DLSA said they are yet to receive the case details. “After a court passes a order directing compensation, a copy of the judgment is usually forwarded to the DLSA by the court authorities or the prosecutor,” said advocate Persis Sidhva of NGO Majlis Legal Centre. She added that survivors, too, can approach the DLSA with a copy of the judgment.

The survivor, however, said she is not aware of the legal procedures. “I do not have the requisite documents. All my documents were lost during the deluge in the city in 2005 and after the incident in 2012, I was sent to an institution. I currently assist my husband, whom I got married to last year, with his job at a suburban railway station and live in a room at the station itself. The compensation will come handy to rent a house or for our other needs, but I am not aware of the legal process and hope that some authority can come forward to assist me with it,” she said

