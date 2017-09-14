Naupada Police constable dragged on car’s bonnet as man races away

The Naupada police have registered a case and arrested Navin Rambagi, a resident of Kalyan West, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Naupada police have registered a case and arrested Navin Rambagi, a resident of Kalyan West, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A 29-year-old man allegedly dragged a police constable on the bonnet of his Maruti Wagon-R car for over a kilometre. The Naupada police have registered a case and arrested Navin Rambagi, a resident of Kalyan West, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Naupada police station, two police personnel were out patrolling on motorbike when they came across Rambagi’s vehicle parked on a highway in Thane on Tuesday night. “He got scared when they knocked on his window and instead of cooperating, he started the engine and sped away. In the process, constable Revannath Shekade slipped onto his bonnet and was carried along with the speeding car. The constable was trying to stop him,” Jadhav said.

The car raced from Kopri to Teen Hath Naka, a kilometre away, in Thane East. Shekade escaped with minor injuries and is stable. He recorded a statement with the police on Wednesday.

According to him, the second police personnel was able to stop the car after a 10-minute chase. “The accused is under arrest and we are investigating the case. There are rumours that there was a woman with him in the car but it has not been confirmed so far,” Jadhav said.

