‘Nature of work, odd working hours lead to high employee attrition’

The study that evaluated 344 call centre employees tried to examine the effect of job profile on their health and also the impact on cultural transformation of the call centre employees.

Since the last decade, there has been a tremendous growth in the call centre businesses in several metropolitan and urban cities in India and Mumbai city is no exception when it comes to the sudden boom. Call centre businesses employ over 5,00,000 nascent employees between 18 and 28 yrs in Mumbai. The nature of outsourced work, along with the odd working hours, leads to high employee attrition in the call centres.

Lack of job satisfaction, high levels of stress, health issues, lack of employee safety and career prospects are some of the reasons cited by experts as factors leading to absenteeism and high employee turnover. A study was conducted by students of the NMIMS University on “Challenges Posed by Alien Culture Diffusion for Employees of Call Centers in Mumbai.” The study that evaluated 344 call centre employees tried to examine the effect of job profile on their health and also the impact on cultural transformation of the call centre employees.

The study says only 13 per cent employees were fully satisfied. The jobs do not allow the employees to be totally creative at their workplace. It can lead to monotonous work and boredom in the long run. Fatigue and stress results from monotonous job profile. Approximately 90 per cent employees found their job profiles monotonous, boring and meaningless generally or sometimes, and only 10 per cent were happy with their job.

Around 72 per cent of employees felt bad or miserable about having to change their accent while attending calls. Call centre employees need to lie about their ethnic identities from western customers and it can hurt their self esteem. About 98 per cent were being adversely psychologically affected due to the changing of identity at their workplace. It leads to lots of psycho-social disorders among employees.

Around 69 per cent follow the culture of their customers’ countries at the workplace, either regularly or sometimes. Approximately 65 per cent of the employees have changed jobs more than three times. It turns out that every year, a call centre employee changes job.

