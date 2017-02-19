National Race Walking Championship: Army walkers clinch all podium finishes

The event was held in New Delhi Saturday. The event was held in New Delhi Saturday.

Army Walkers with Pune’s Army sports institute demonstrated compete supremacy in clinching all podium finishes in 20 km and 50 km events during the 4th National Race Walking Championship conducted in New Delhi Saturday.

In 20-km walk, Havildar K T Irfan (5 MADRAS) and Havildar Devender (2 RAJRIF) had a photo finish, clocking 1:22:43.48 and 1:22:43.59 respectively securing the top two slots. Havildar Ganapati (11 MADRAS) finished third with timing of 1:22:57.86.

In the more gruelling event of 50-km walk, Olympian Havildar Sandeep (16 JAT) clocked 3:55:59.05 and broke his own National record, established in 2014 in China. Sandeep was followed by Rifleman Jitender Singh (3 RAJRIF) and Havildar Chandan Singh (170 Medium Regiment) with timings of 4:02:15.58 and 4:04:18.41 respectively.

All the athletes were managed under Mission Olympic Wing of Army through Army Sports Institute and received training at National Camp in Bengaluru under foreign coach Alexander. The event was organised by Athletics Federation of India.