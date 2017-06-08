Nashik markets show signs of normalcy

As the farmers’ strike entered the seventh day on Wednesday, there was some semblance of normalcy in cities like Nashik with some activity taking place in the APMCs which have been shut in the district for the past one week. The vegetable prices also came down considerably.

Nashik district has seen a complete shutdown of APMCs for the past one week causing a loss of business of nearly Rs 100 crore. However, on Wednesday, the weekly market day for the city, the market was brimming.

“The supplies on Wednesday were mainly brought by small traders who purchased goods from farmers and are selling it here. However, no auction took place in the market today,” Ramesh Bankar, a trader from Nashik APMC said.

The prices of produce also showed a decrease. Coriander, priced at Rs 80 per bunch fell to Rs 30. Tomato prices fell from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 20 while the price of ladyfinger fell from Rs 50 to Rs 30.

Prices in Mumbai also stabilised on Wednesday. However, there were stray incidents of protests in North Maharashtra and Marathwada. Farmers groups will be holding a meeting in Nashik on Thursday afternoon to plan the course of action of the agitation.

