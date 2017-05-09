Nashik bank manager arrested for ‘fraudulent’ transfer of Rs 10 crore

THE MUMBAI Police on Monday arrested the branch manager of a public sector bank in Nashik for his alleged role in a scam in which Rs 10 crore were fraudulently transferred from a government bank account. While the police had arrested one person earlier, they have now arrested the 45-year-old manager for allegedly being a conspirator. More arrests are likely in the case, said the police.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Zone 1) Manoj Kumar Sharma said: “We have arrested T M Kishore, the manager of the Nashik branch of the public sector bank. The Tribal Development Corporation of Maharashtra had deposited Rs 10 crore with this bank as fixed deposit.”

As per the police, Kishore was the one who was aware that the fixed deposit amount held by the Tribal Development Corporation with them had matured.

It was this insider information that was to be used by a gang to transfer the amount illegally, an officer said. According to the police, the accused had created a bank account using bogus documents in the name of the Tribal Development Corporation at the south Mumbai branch of a public sector bank.

After creating the account, the accused made a request to the Nashik-based bank to transfer the Rs 10 crore that was

deposited there as fixed deposit.

Before the transfer could happen, the south Mumbai bank contacted the Tribal Development Corporation as part of Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities.

The Corporation was, however, shocked since it had not created any account in the South Mumbai bank. The officials of the department realised that some fraudulent activity was in progress and approached the Cuffe Parade police where an FIR was registered.

The Cuffe Parade police then arrested one Pravin Shingvan (21), a Bandra resident, who allegedly came to check the details of the bogus account.

“There is a big group that is behind this fraud. We have already arrested two people and suspect there would be a few more arrests in the coming days,” an officer said.

He added that bank accounts of government bodies had been targeted in a similar manner in Pune and Nashik in the past.

