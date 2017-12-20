Nashik arms haul: Police rule out terror angle, underworld link, say accused stole arms for his gang

Police had seized 25 rifles, 17 revolvers, 2 pistols, 4,136 rounds Police had seized 25 rifles, 17 revolvers, 2 pistols, 4,136 rounds

POLICE INVESTIGATIONS into the Nashik arms haul case so far have ruled out any terror angle or underworld link. Based on interrogation of the accused, the police believe main accused Badruzaman Badshah alias Sukka stole the arms for his own gang. Badshah, who had been behind the bars for nearly two years, however, did not know the gun shop they robbed would have such a huge cache of arms, police said. They had seized 25 rifles, 17 revolvers, two country-made pistols and 4,136 rounds of bullets.

Meanwhile, two more arrests were made in the case, one by the Nashik rural police and the other by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. An officer linked to the case said it had hardly been two months since Badshah was released from a jail in Jaipur. He had no money or arms. The Pathan gang he operates is known to lend money at hefty rates and then use force to collect the amount. He needed arms to create fear that would help him start his activities, investigators said. In the past too, he had gone to UP to collect firearms. He decided to do the same this time around as well, the officer said.

Based on the interrogation of the accused, the police have pieced together the sequence of events in the case. On December 10, Sukka, along with six other accused went to UP to do a recce of the arms shop. Of them, Amir Shaikh, Salman Badshah and Wajid Shah — the fifth person to be arrested by Nashik police on Tuesday — returned to the city by train, an officer said. The four others used the Bolero vehicle to transport the looted firearms. Before the police reached their vehicle, Sanjay Salunkhe — arrested by Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday — fled while the Nashik police arrested the three others Badruzaman, Salman Khan and Rajendra Bandsode.

“As of now, all the seven have been arrested. Five have been arrested by us while two have been arrested by the Mumbai

police. It appears Badshah wanted to procure firearms since he had been behind bars for long and needed to spread fear in the area so that he could continue with his business of threatening people whom he had lend money, and extortion,” a senior officer said. He added, “However, unlike in the past when he was arrested with a few firearms on him, this time round he landed a big cache. He had planned to use some for his gang while others he planned to sell in part. However, while going for the robbery, he did not know there was such a huge cache of arms, he claims,” he added.

The three arrested after robbing the gun showroom in UP on December 15 had fled in a Bolero. The accused stopped at a petrol pump in Nashik for fuel and threatened the petrol pump staff with a revolver and refused to pay the bill. The petrol pump owner informed the police control room after which they were detained. On searching the stolen Bolero, police found the firearms hidden in a cavity after which they were arrested.

