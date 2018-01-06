Nariman Point: Developer moves Bombay HC for nod to build jetty, floating hotel

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files)

A private developer has approached the Bombay High Court seeking permission to construct a floating hotel and a jetty near Nariman Point in South Mumbai.

The petition has challenged the decision of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and a High Court-appointed committee that had denied permission for the construction of a floating hotel earlier last year.

The petitioner states that the proposed project already had no objection certificates (NOCs) from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, the Western Naval Command, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Coast Guard.

The developer has further argued that the committee’s decision can’t be binding, since it was constituted by the High Court without any statutory provision. It has also stated that apprehensions over a possible increase in traffic woes were unwarranted, since the MMRDA had already given its NOC.

Justice A S Oka, while hearing the matter, however, observed that the issue of traffic was a “crucial” one, and that the court would have to consider it before passing an order.

