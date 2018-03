Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksha leader Narayan Rane met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday evening. According to sources, he conveyed to the CM that he wanted to remain active in state politics. Rane, a former CM, had earlier announced that BJP president Amit Shah had ordered him a nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

“I’ve conveyed my position (on the offer). Now it is up to the CM and the BJP president (Amit Shah) to decide,” said Rane on the sidelines of Tuesday’s meet.

